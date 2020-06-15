Local apparel store will donate profits from new line to black therapists

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Black Lives Matter protests continue, many local businesses are showing their support.

MADE MOOBB Apparel owners Mark Launiu and Vu Radley are answering what they say is a call to action.

“We knew we were going to do something as far as a shirt,” Radley said. “How do we take that to the next step and having donations and proceeds go to something where they actually count for our community, for our black community.”

For the next few weeks, MADE MOBB will release new gear every Friday. They’ll donate 100 percent of their sales from the drops to local black therapists.

“For me, with all the injustice and protests and everything that’s going on, I feel like black people need people that look like them to be able to talk to them, to be able to understand them,” Launiu said.



The owners of MADE MOBB say this act of kindness may seem small, but they’re hoping larger companies follow their lead in addressing disparities in the community.

Through the donations, therapists will be able to offer free sessions.



“Mental health is very important. We go through stuff every day. In this case, I feel like black people been going through stuff for 400-plus years,” Launiu said. “So there’s a lot of times, they haven’t been able to vent and speak their mind.”

As companies look to bounce back from the pandemic, Launiu and Radley are glad to donate what they do have.



“It’s our duty. With the platform that we have, we have to speak up,” Radley said.



MADE MOBB will have information on its social media and website soon, about how to receive the free therapy sessions.