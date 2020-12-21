Local artist Jeff Hanson remembered for unique art, raising millions for charity

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Kansas man is being remembered for changing the world through color all while raising millions for charity. Jeff Hanson died Sunday at 27 years old due to complications from a brain tumor.

His parents say his legacy is a bold one.

Every stroke of Hanson’s paintings are filled with intention and care. His artistic vision was 20-20.

“He would always say, I paint this way, because of my low vision, this is my gift. This, this drives my signature style. This helps me create my happy art,” his father Hal Hanson said.

Hanson was born with the genetic disorder Neurofibromatosis. When he was 12, he developed a brain tumor that affected his sight, and made him legally blind. He could still see some color but didn’t let his disability see the big picture.

Hanson started painting cards and then paintings. Working with the Children’s Tumor Foundation in New York he raised $1 million dollars for charity before he turned 20 years old. Seven years later, he was on track to hit is $10 million goal before the age of 30.

“Somebody with so little vision can color our life so beautifully. And it’s somebody who has put color in our lives. And I hope he keeps putting color in many people’s live,” said Annette Bakker, president of the Children’s Tumor Foundation.

Two months ago, Hanson developed a new tumor affecting the part of the brain dealing with cognition. In two months, he passed away. His parents say he died peacefully.

Hanson was a dedicated parishioner of Leawood’s Church of the Resurrection. Pastor Adam Hamilton said he’s known Jeff since he was a child. Watching him excel in life despite his disability was inspiring for him, and he’s grateful for their friendship.

“He was doing this to make the world a better place for kids who are just like him. I think that’s what’s really remarkable. That was his life mission was to do that,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said there are two big lessons we can learn from Hanson’s life. The first is no matter what the limitations you face in life, God can do amazing things for you. The second is the ability to find joy in generosity.



“His goal was just joy. He his paintings never had a deep, hidden, symbolic message. He just wanted people to glance at it and just smile and go, ‘What am I looking at? Wow, that is really cool,'” Hal Hanson said.

The deep meaning to his work is the lives forever changed through the bright, vibrant, and joyful strokes of his life.



“Don’t forget the color in your life,” Bakker said.

“I’d like to believe that heavens never looked so beautiful,” his mother Julie Hanson said.



Hanson’s art was highly popular through charitable auctions and private sales with funds going to charity. Celebrities like Billy Joel, Elton John, Olivia Wilde, Susan Sarandon and John Cena own pieces of his artwork.

In 2015, Hanson won NASCAR’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award. He received a $100,000 donation to a charity of his choice and had a NASCAR racecar wrapped with his artwork. Actor and racecar driver Patrick Dempsy donned a helmet with Hanson’s designs on the racetrack.

Hanson’s parents said instead of flowers or gifts, Jeff would want donations to be made to the Children’s Tumor Foundation. All monies raised through his website will go to the charity.

Hanson had about 20 unfinished paintings at the time of his passing. His parents hope to find a way to finish them in the future and keep the spirit of his art alive through future works.