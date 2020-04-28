Local artist using farm land as his canvas to spread message during pandemic

LAWRENCE, Kan. — A popular local artist is using farm land near Lawrence to spread a message to workers fighting on the front lines against COVID-19.

Stan Herd is not your average artist. After mapping out a grid on paper, he traded in his paintbrush for a weed eater.

“I go to the field and then at each coordinate of that grid, I put a flag out,” Earth Works Artist Herd said.

Herd takes basic elements from the earth and turns them into beautiful images.

“I see it one way farmers see it another,” Herd said. “So, I’ve always wanted to carve an image utilizing that beautiful purple color and making my flowers purple.”

Flory Farms in donated a half acre of land to help Herd send a message.

‘Resonate Pictures’ shows the view from the sky touching the hearts of those people fighting on the front lines against the coronavirus.

“There’s a lot of fear and a lot of loss,” Herd said. “These people, you know, they’re heroes. We can learn from them.”

Herd uses different things he finds out in the field, like corn stalk, to map out his masterpiece.

Herd and his team took six days to mulch, mow and rough up some of the land creating texture to get the color just right.

“It wasn’t bold, it wasn’t bright. It doesn’t jump out at you, but I think it has a subtle beauty,” Herd said.

He created a beautiful image out of Kansas materials with one intention in mind to spread two words across the world.

“One other voice in the chorus people that are thanking them and telling them how much we appreciate them,” Herd said.