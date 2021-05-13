Local artists display images of peace at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. —Lenexa’s latest art installation is spreading a message of peace.

The Peace Pole Community Art Project is a series of poles designed by community members to spread the message of peace.

Lenexa Arts Council Liaison Susanne Neely said the project includes 37 poles throughout Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park. Each pole displays a unique design and is accompanied by a sign with information about the artist.

“The goal was to inspire peace, hope, creativity and community involvement,” Neeley said.

The Peace Pole Community Art Project was created through a partnership between the Lenexa Arts Council, the Rotary Club of Lenexa and the Rotary Club of Western Johnson County and the City of Lenexa.

Mark Tucker visits Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park daily.

“We bring the dogs here about once a day at least. It’s very peaceful and very serene,” Tucker said. “The new peace poles really makes it cool also. You can tell people put a lot of thought and interest in those poles. They weren’t done overnight.”

To commemorate the passing of his parents and his wife’s parents, Tucker said the family has donated a bench at to the City of Lenexa to sit along the pond at Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

The poles will be on display through October. Neely said after the exhibit ends the poles will be auctioned off and the proceeds will be donated to Project 1020, a nonprofit that operates a homeless shelter in Old Town Lenexa.

“I think it’s really just a way to share our messages of peace with people and bring a smile to people,” Neely said.

You can find more information on the artists behind each design here.

