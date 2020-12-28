Local artists turning anger into positive message after Ruth Bader Ginsburg mural vandalized in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A mural of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Westport was vandalized over the holidays.

“This is a woman who represents opportunity for so many people and everything she accomplished,” artist Paul Dorrell said. ‘People of all races, people of both sexes, people from around the world. How dare they.”



Dorrell said it took a week for artists he mentors to paint the mural.

Now there’s a new addition to it that isn’t supposed to be there.



“See what someone did to this woman and how they disrespected her,” Dorrell said.



Yellow paint is slammed across the mural of RBG who was an associate justice of the United States Supreme Court



“I was angry at first but we’re determined to make sure this resonates as a positive message,” Dorrell said.



Dorrell said they plan on repainting the mural, but not until it sends a message the community.

“So yeah we’re going to leave it that way and let everyone get plenty angry and then we’re going to make a positive out of it, repaint it and start again,” said Dorrell.

Andrew Cameron who works at Donutology close by, said he was upset when he saw the mural vandalized.

“People come to visit the mural and then get donuts,” Andrew Cameron, Founder of Donutology said. “People that visited that day were pretty disappointed when they couldn’t even see a complete mural.”

Dorrell said the mural of Ginsburg was very intentional.

Even down to its location where there’s a lot of traffic.



He said he’s not going to let the person or persons who did this stop the message behind the mural.

“There’s no guarantee that this will not happen again, but whatever it takes we’re going to keep repainting as long as it takes,” Dorrell said.