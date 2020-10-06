Local bars, restaurants not seeing usual Chiefs game day traffic, but some still venture out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday night, some bars weren’t as packed as you might expect for a primetime Kansas City Chiefs game.

Fans who were out told FOX4 it might be because the game was rescheduled, but it could also be because of continuing fears about COVID-19.

The reality is when you’re eating or drinking, you can’t wear a mask at the same time. In addition, when the noise is loud, people talk louder. That can possibly send the virus farther in the air, according to Dr. Rex Archer, director of the Kansas City Health Department.

Some customers said those are factors when they’re trying to figure out where to watch the game.

“The whole wear the mask, bring it down, take a sip, put it back up,” one Chiefs fan noted about the ritual of going out.

“Outdoor would be the best,” another Chiefs fan said.

But some Chiefs fans are already thinking about once it gets colder, outside seating might be less desirable. Some are asking what the sports bar scene will look like two months from now.

And while some people were leaving home for the Chiefs-Patriots game, it was a homecoming for another. Former Kansas City Chiefs star wide receiver Dante Hall was in town for Monday’s game.

“I want to be on the field pretty much every Sunday when I watch the Chiefs,” Hall said.

“I had already bought my ticket, my plane ticket, flew into town. So I was extra impressed because I didn’t fly all the way out here for nothing,” Hall said of the game’s rescheduling.

FOX4 stumbled into the “X-Factor” tailgating outside the Capital Grill at the Country Club Plaza. He planned to watch the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

But whether he was at the Plaza or the stadium, masks would be a part of the experience.

Dr. Michael Moncure from Truman Medical Center was with Hall on Monday night. The trauma surgeon was frustrated by recent tweets from President Donald Trump that downplayed the risks of COVID-19.

“Look at me. You should worry about COVID,” Moncure said.

“It is a bad message I think because we have seen over 200,000 people die as a result of COVID and over 7 million that have been infected. That’s a lot of individuals,” Moncure continued. “The people I worry about are the people that may not have insurance.”

And what about the risk potential risks to Patrick Mahomes on game day?

“I trust the organization not to put the No. 1 prized possession in harm’s way,” Hall said.

“I’m going to be sitting in the stands right behind the Chiefs bench, and I’m rooting for these guys as if I never played, as if I’m just a regular fan,” Hall added.