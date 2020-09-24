Local Black artist reacts to grand jury’s decision in Breonna Taylor case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People in Kansas City haven’t forgotten about Breonna Taylor.

The 26-year-old was shot and killed by Louisville police during the execution of a drug warrant in March. On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted one of the three officers involved for wanton endangerment.

But “the Grand Jury determined that there is no evidence to support a criminal violation of state law caused Ms. Taylor’s death,” Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. The other two officers involved were not charged.

Expecting protests, the city wrapped prominent statues and memorials off on Wednesday to protect them from potential vandalism.

A rally planned for 2 p.m. at the fountain on the Country Club Plaza didn’t materialize Wednesday, but just down the street The Troost Market Collective was setting up a public art exhibit featuring Black artists.

“I think it is very timely that we are going to have this display on the Plaza where black artists are showing their feelings and how they are going to be represented, with their voices heard,” said Troost Market Collective’s Katie Mabry van Dieren. “I think today is probably going to be a historic day with this indictment anyway, so what better day for us to start this.”

Michael Toombs is one of the artists showing his work at the exhibit, called the Restoration Art Walk.

“Creativity is something that kind of brings us all together,” Toombs said of sharing his talents on the Plaza, a place he and his family have made special memories. “It just makes me feel a little bit better about the fact I’ve always supported the Plaza, and now I feel like the Plaza is supporting me.”

Toombs spends a lot of time working with the Kansas City Police Department through Juvenile Justice and the Drug Court.

He also created the Black Lives Matter Mural on Troost Avenue, the street that became the dividing line between Black and white communities after developer J.C. Nichols’ city planning. That makes the fact that his art is now being shown on the Plaza, along J.C. Nichols Road, even more powerful.

He and other African American artists are bringing people together from all parts of the metro to enjoy the beauty in equality and help prevent tragedies like that of Breonna Taylor.

It’s a controversy he doesn’t believe is over.

“I am hopeful at the end of the day that we can feel like this young woman will get the justice that she deserves for situations that got way out of hand, and that the community can can feel good about the fact that the system continues to work on behalf of all of us and not just for a few,” Toombs said.

The art displayed at the Restoration Art Walk is for sale, and all proceeds will go directly to the local artist.