The Community Blood Center’s “Pint for a Pint” campaign at Boulevard Brewing, and more starts Aug. 1. (Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting Tuesday, if you donate blood through the Community Blood Center, you could get a free drink from a Kansas City brewery.

The Community Blood Center’s “Pint for a Pint” campaign starts Aug. 1 at local Kansas City breweries.

If you donate blood, you will receive a voucher to redeem a free or discounted beverage at a local participating brewery, winery or restaurant.

Over 25 establishments are participating in the initiative across the metro. All CBC donation centers and most blood drives are participating in Pint for a Pint.

Some local breweries are hosting blood drives at their locations along with participating blood centers. Here are the breweries you can donate at:

Boulevard Brewing Company: Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 10a.m.-2p.m., donors can sign up here .



. Crane Brewing Company: Thursday, Aug. 10, from 1p.m.-5p.m., donors can sign up here.

Patsy Shipley, the Vice President of CBC, said the annual campaign seeks to motivate blood donors to come out in the summer months. According to CBC, August is a historically challenging time for the blood supply as schools are closed and families go on vacation.

“We’re grateful to our local brewery, winery, and restaurant partners for stepping in to help when we need it most. We urge donors to take advantage of this fun summer campaign that allows them to save lives and support local businesses,” Shipley said in a press release.

To find a location and schedule an appointment to donate, visit savealifenow.org.

Drink vouchers cannot be used the day of donation.