Local brewers now selling canned beer online in push to keep business open

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are about 50 craft breweries in our viewing area, and they are all hurting right now during this pandemic.

In order to stay in business, many are changing the way they do things.

Most craft breweries make all their profit in the taproom, serving drinks to customers at the bar.

With customers no longer allowed inside, some like Border Brewing are turning to cans.

By selling their beer in cans and glass growlers, they only making about half their normal profits – enough to stay in business – for now.

But they need more people to order online and pick up their beer curbside to get through these tough times.

“It is frustrating but it’s completely outside of our control and so when this all started, we looked at it as, let’s just do what we can do and control what we can and for that right now, that means getting cans in here, packaging, getting beer to people however we can and as the rules change we will just adapt,” Border Brewing owner Eric Martens said.

When local craft breweries reopen in the next week or two, they will have to limit how many people they allow inside.

That’s why they hope people will continue ordering their beer online so they can stay open.