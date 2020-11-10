Local bridal shop giving away over 100 wedding dresses to military brides in honor of Veterans Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Every girl dreams of the day she goes shopping for her wedding dress.

That’s certainly the case for Hailey Golden who, on Tuesday, was looking for the perfect dress to say yes to.

“This is actually the first time we’ve looked at dresses because I didn’t want to go dress shopping without Mom,” the bride said.

Her dad was capturing the moment on his phone because her mom is deployed right now.

“We are all in the Air Force,” Golden said. “Myself, my fiancé, my father, mother is in the Air Force.”

Golden is one of many brides shopping at True Society by Belle Vogue Bridal. In honor of Veterans Day, the shop is giving away more than 100 free dresses to military brides and veterans across the metro.

“I think when you think about the military and the men and women that serve, there’s so many sacrifices that go into that,” said Abby Smith, True Society by Belle Vogue Bridal store manager. “We want to make sure that those brides are able to have the same amazing dream day.”

With the challenges of planning a wedding during a pandemic, Golden said the annual event came at a perfect time.

“Most of us haven’t left our houses in months except maybe to go to work, and you’re all making it possible for us to have an amazing wedding and a free dress,” she said.

More appointments are available for brides up until Wednesday afternoon. Brides can sign up at truesociety.com.