Local bride, event planner and more feeling effects of coronavirus as events get postponed

LENEXA, Kan. -- Events across the Kansas City metro are being canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus -- even events of a lifetime.

One Lenexa bride said her wedding and livelihood are up in the air.

"The vendors that are here, we are all closing," Topp'd general manager Marcia Carrillo said. "It’s very scary."

Carrillo said the Lenexa Public Market, where her shop is located, decided to close for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus.

"This is our livelihood here," Carrillo said. "So if we don’t work, we don’t get paid."

On top of worrying about five mouths to feed at home, Carrillo and her fiance had a wedding planned in June.

Without her income and concern over the coronavirus, it's now postponed.

"It’s really upsetting because it’s my day," Carrillo said. "I want to be the happy bride, and now I have to postpone it to when it’s safe to have all my friends come around and family to enjoy a good time that should be had."

The CDC recommends, for the next eight weeks, people cancel or postpone in-person event of 10 people of more.

Spencer Jett had a 90's party planned downtown at the Historic Firestone building in April. It's been pushed back, too.

Owners are working with him to reschedule. He said it's a relief, but also disappointing.

"It takes up for real a whole year just to get the event set up," Jett said, "to get the videos ready, the fliers ready and all that ready."

Jett said he's out about $1,500 due to sponsors and marketing what's now the wrong date.

Carrillo is prepared to lose a paycheck indefinitely, but she has faith in her fiance and work family.

"We’re putting it in God’s hands, and hopefully we can come back soon to make pizza and hopefully we can make this place alive again," Carrillo said.

The owner of Topp'd is sending his employees home with all the food that would otherwise go to waste. He hopes it will help soften the blow of being out a job for at least the next two weeks.