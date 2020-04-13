Local broadcasters unite in fundraiser for ‘One KC’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Thursday, April 16, Kansas City's local television and radio broadcasters are joining forces to help dozens of non-profit organizations facing increased demands in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Throughout the day on Thursday, we'll raise money for the "Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund," which will support immediate needs in our community.

The fundraiser will be a digital day of giving, and we'll have information on this page about how to donate on Thursday.

It's time to come together as one. That's why FOX4 along with other Kansas City area broadcasters are united together for One Mission, One Voice, One KC.