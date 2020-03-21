Local business donates 3,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to KC police, fire departments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Cleaning supplies like hand sanitizer are in short supply for everyone these days, including first responders.

But a local company is working to change that.

On Friday, CBD American Shaman stepped in to help those who help the community by donating 3,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Kansas City police and fire departments.

"We were thinking, 'What can we do to kind of help in this pandemic at this point in time?'" said Vince Sanders, CEO of American Shaman.

"And we thought, 'Hey, we can certainly make products to get to first responders and hand out to the public as well.' We're literally making tens of thousands of these things as we speak."

They're one of a number of companies improvising to help create essential supplies during this critical time.

"When we go up to a house, we don't know what we're going up to, and so when we get up there, we need to be able to sanitize afterwards," KCFD Deputy Fire Chief Tom Collins said.

And Collins said his department has been running low on supplies.

"This will come in very handy because this is something we're extremely short on right now," he said.

Officer Doaa El-Ashkar with KCPD said this is an example of how the community is coming together during a crisis.

"We're preparing as best as we can for this," she said. "We're all in it together. It's unprecedented times for us all."

CBD American Shaman is also selling its hand sanitizer to the public in its stores.