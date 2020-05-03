Local businesses go digital for Mother’s Day shopping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first weekend in May, thousands of Kansas City shoppers usually visit The Spring Chick Event, but it was canceled this weekend due to coronavirus safety orders.

The cancellation hit many small businesses hard at what would be the start of the season for local makers and vendors. In response, over 50 local, small businesses have gone digital this week to help you with your Mother’s Day shopping. They are ready to beautifully box and ship your items immediately, even offering discount codes to online buyers.

Because local small businesses couldn’t display their products in person to thousands of Mother”s Day shoppers this week, a few of them rolled out their wares especially for FOX4 at the Sweet Streams Lavender Farm in Bucyrus.

Starting with Cedar Street Toffee. The owner, Theresa Spiess describes the mouth watering treats that she would rather be giving samples of at the Chick Event.

“We have handmade toffee. It’s chocolate and on both sides. We have the whole roasted almonds in the center. And crushed walnuts on each side and two different flavors,” Spiess said. “We also have a nut-free option with one dark chocolate and sea salt in the center.” And they are already gift wrapped for Mother’s Day.”

If your mother is a “Mighty Warrior” or is always telling your to “Be Kind”, T-shirts from “Clothed in Strength” are a good pick. The designs were created by Cassie Kuehl, who has suffered from chronic pain for more than a decade. She leans on positive quotes to get her through the day. Her sweatshirts, tanks and t-shirts are sure to spread joy and hope with sayings like, “Bringing the Good Vibes, KC Kind, which comes in Royals are Chiefs colors. Grow in Grace, Love Your Story, Be Still and Know and Faith Can Move Mountains, are just a few customer favorites especially in the midst of the trails of 2020.

At Sweet Streams Lavender Farm in Bucyrus, the rows of plants are just starting to turn purple. Everything is organic and mixed with other organic, fair trade and often local products to craft a line as peaceful as the lavender-scented land.

The owner, Joe Blincoe says a local farm tour and the big Chick Event has their business down, but he’s seen a small increase in online orders of their popular herbal teas, essential oils, soaps, candles, lotions, lip balms and herbs.

“Right now we’re relying only on online orders, but striving to do quick turnaround shipping. If you live in the Johnson County area, we sometimes deliver right to your door the same day,” Blincoe said.

Small business owners are passionate about their products. They work hard to bring the best and their customer service is often unmatched. They know loyal followers can make or break their businesses, and they are hoping those customers will stick with them through the pandemic by supporting digital sales until they can set up shop and meet their customers face to face again.

To see all that the vendors have to offer CLICK HERE.