Local church holds in-person service against state order and health guidelines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BASEHOR, Kan. -- Houses of Worship go digital on Easter Sunday to deliver their messages during the pandemic, but one church is bucking the trend and the law in Leavenworth Co.

Despite a ruling from the Kansas Supreme Court upholding a ban on large gatherings to 10 people or less, services at Risen Savior Lutheran Church in Basehor went on as planned.

Dozens of people were in attendance for at least two services on Easter Sunday.

One church goer believes this gathering of more than ten people was not against the law.

"Advice from the Attorney General said it's not. So, we're following advice from the attorney general."

Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a statement, "Follow sound public health advice and do not gather for religious services or for any other reason until the COVID-19 crisis has passed."

He also wrote in an earlier statement on April 8th, 2020, "The order likely violates state constitutional and statutory protections for religious freedom and must not be enforced by arrest, prosecution, fines or imprisonment for worshiping."

The Legislative Coordinating Council voted 5-2 to revoke Gov. Kelly's executive order. But on Saturday, the Kansas Supreme Court upheld the order.

“We are asked to determine whether it acted within its lawful authority. We hold that it did not," the court wrote in a ruling document.

The ruling states that, in this case, Congress had not given the Legislative Coordinating Council the authority to revoke the order.

Kansas Sec. of Health and Environment Lee Norman said, religious or not, it is dangerous for people to gather in groups of ten or more people.

Norman wonders whose needs are being met. He said in a statement to FOX4, anybody that leads people and has their best interest at heart should not proceed with gatherings that put attendees in Peril.

"I think each church has to decide for themselves," Basehor Baptist Church Pastor Joe Martin said.

Martin debated holding Easter services at the church but decided it best for their members to stay home and stay safe.

"We respect the law, but we also respect the word of God higher," Martin explained. "But we feel at this particular time, it is best for the overall health of our church to keep doing what we’re doing and just livestream."

Basehor United Methodist Church did the same.

In coming to that decision, Pastor Kyle Nelson said John Westley, who is the founder of the Methodist church, played a part.

Westley had three simple rules: Do no harm, do good and stay in love with God.

"We feel like we are really living into the idea of 'doing no harm' by encouraging our members to stay home, stay put and to let those who have to be out, be out," Nelson said, "and to be praying for those who are on the front lines of this virus."

We reached out to Pastor of Risen Savior Lutheran Church Robert Weinkauf for comment, but have yet to hear back.