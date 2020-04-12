Local churches adjust to changes to still put on Easter service for members during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- For the first time in American history, churches around the nation were closed on one of the holiest days of the year. Tens of thousands of people worshiped while "Sheltered in Place," steaming services from local churches.

Church leaders say the virus is changing the church, but some think it's making it more effective.

Recent research is starting to give us a glimpse into the state of the American church amidst this pandemic.

History tells us the Christian church usually thrives during adversity. The coronavirus is like nothing the American church has ever seen.

Jeannie Purkey, one of the pastors at City Center Church in Lenexa says, "The first church didn't have a building. They actually met in homes just like we're doing now, and Easter isn't about a building. It's about what happens in our hearts." Purkey says in some ways, this temporary isolation may cause the church to grow.

For large Kansas City churches that have streamed for years, the online transition wasn't as difficult. But smaller churches are hosting services online for the first time. Research from The Barna Group, which conducts wide-scale surveys on spiritual topics, indicates overall attendance is growing.

Forty-four percent of churches surveyed say virtual attendance is slightly up. For some churches, it is way up. "Right now with people needing hope and needing something to do, it's a great combination. That's why we are seeing our views surge with an increase of 500%," said Matt Purkey of City Center Church.

They were already streaming Sunday services, but now they are using Zoom for Bible studies and prayer meetings and even late night worship services.

Additional research from Barna confirms financial giving is down for many churches. Two-thirds of pastors reported donations have dropped, sometimes significantly.

Closing church doors because of the coronavirus also means the receiving of holy communion has either stopped or changed dramatically, with some congregants serving themselves at home. Kids programs inside the church are also much different.

Cody Laymon is a student pastor for middle and high schoolers. He says teenagers were probably most adaptable to the digital transition into Christian worship and education.

"We're during a lots and lots of Zoom call groups and connecting with them that way as well as going live everyday at 5 o'clock on our Instagram and YouTube pages," Laymon said.

The elementary-age children's pastor is also using digital programming to draw the kids close.

"We are also connecting with the parents to make sure they have resources to continue to encourage and disciple their children," according to Benjamin Ford.

Its difficult to predict when church doors will reopen and resume normal programs and services. When they do, things like digital connections with on line viewers may forever change the way the church connects with its congregation.