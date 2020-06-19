Local company, attorney relieved over Supreme Court’s decision on DACA

DE SOTO, Kan. — Hutamaki food packing company in De Soto says it has one less thing to worry about.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is allowed to remain in place, thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling Thursday.

Rochelle Stringer is a general counsel at Huhtamaki. She said the company employs countless DACA recipients throughout its 17 manufacturing plants.

“It is a sigh of relief. It really is a way for us to plan going forward, planning out that cloud over what’s going to happen with this court decision,” Stringer said.

The DACA policy allows immigrants who came to the U.S. as children to work in the country, while avoiding deportation.

“These are not the people who are taking anyone’s jobs, the ones who want a handout. These are young vigorous people who are getting educated and lending a hand in our economy,” business immigration attorney Mira Mdivani said.

President Donald Trump is not satisfied with the court’s decision. In a series of tweets, he wrote:

The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census, and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court. If the Radical Left Democrats assume power, your Second Amendment, Right to Life, Secure Borders, and… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

The DACA decision, while a highly political one, and seemingly not based on the law, gives the President of the United States far more power than EVER anticipated. Nevertheless, I will only act in the best interests of the United States of America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020

Stringer said a ruling to end the DACA program would have been devastating for companies across the country.

“It would’ve been tragic I think really for, just as far as the morale of the workforce is one thing. Also just that we would’ve gotten rid of some really qualified people that we want to use in our workforce,” Stringer said.