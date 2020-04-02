Local company donating hundreds of tablets to health care agencies, others affected by COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A local company is stepping up the way they know how — with tablet displays. UX2D is donating hundreds of them to government or health care agencies.

"It’s a 10-inch Android tablet," COO and Vise President Richard Vaughn said.

There are 450 tablets up for grabs. UX2D wants to give them to Kansas City health care agencies, government entities or other retail businesses.

"We’ve had them in inventory, and there’s no better way to utilize them than to donate them out to the community," Vaughn said.

Each tablet costs about $500, and their software, which displays messages and pictures remotely, is $200 a year.

But they're giving away the whole $700 package for free -- 450 times over.

"Any agency that’s maybe doing COVID testing and they want to communicate with people about the process or how long of a line there is or any kind of wait times they have," Vaughn said, "they can communicate that digitally and then update that as they need to."

Vaughn admits the timing for a new business could be challenging, but not for a digital signage company when social distancing is key.

"Our hope is just people get to use it," Vaughn said, "and we don’t pass on anymore of the COVID, and we can protect the public."

If you have a need for these tablets, let Vaughn and his team know. Send an email to info@ux2d.com.