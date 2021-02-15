Local crews working to clear roads, but drivers urged to take precautions or stay home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — These harsh winter conditions are turning roadways into obstacles courses.

Both the Kansas and Missouri transportation departments have trucks on the road, plowing and clearing the way from snow that fell Monday. Transportation experts on both sides of the state line want drivers to stay home since sub-zero temperatures are making for tough traveling.

“This is probably the coldest I’ve seen in 25 years, anyway,” said Drake James with the Kansas Department of Transportation.

James, who has worked for KDOT for 35 years, should know. His agency had 25 trucks on the road Monday, working to keep lanes and ramps open for commuters.

“If the snow would stop, it would help a bunch. As far as getting any worse, I don’t think it will get much worse,” James said. “If you have to get out, make sure you have plenty of gas. Take your time and give us time and space to do our job and you’ll get to your destination.”

Roads in Missouri are also open, and transportation officials with the Missouri Department of Transportation are working to keep it that way. Markl Johnson, a spokesperson for MoDOT, advises drivers to be alert while crossing bridges, overpasses and ramps to and from major roads.

“Those tend to be a little tricky once you come off the highway. You may want to approach those with a little more caution. We’re optimistic as well, but we want to be proactive,” Johnson said Monday.

There’s a concern with both state agencies about blowing snow. Johnson explained those clouds of snow collect on dividing walls, giving road crews a new hazard to confront.

“It can create a driving nightmare for folks. What we’ll have to do is have folks continually driving their routes and making sure those shoulders and that snow is pushed back off the shoulders,” Johnson said.