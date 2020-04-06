Local diaper bank needs your help to raise money for supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Even before the pandemic, some babies never got the diapers they needed. Now Kansas City's diaper bank is in need as demands spike.

Happy Bottoms goal is to raise $10,000. That money will be used to purchase 50,000 diapers. You can help by hosting a virtual diaper drive.

The organization said April is usually designated as its diaper drive months, but they had to change things up this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of asking for diaper donations, they're asking for money. Happy Bottoms said you can host a virtual drive by sending a mass email to friends and family, starting a Facebook fundraiser or making social media posts directing people to their donation page.

The organization currently gives out about 200,000 diapers a month to those in need. Happy Bottoms said it's been receiving hundreds of calls each day the past few weeks.

"We are hoping that if you are going to create a diaper drive, maybe you could challenge other people in your neighborhood, your family to get involved and see how much money you all can raise for Happy Bottoms," Director of Development Susan Belger Angulo said.

WIC participants and people receiving SNAP benefits are eligible for Happy Bottoms services. The organization said they're working on what criteria they'll accept from new participants moving forward.