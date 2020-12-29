Local entertainment venues hoping for some relief from latest stimulus checks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Truman in Kansas City has been closed for most of the year. No events, means there’s no money.

But now there’s hope.

“I think we feel really hopeful going into 2021. It’s been a long year and to have something to look forward to, apply for this money to see if we’ll get any. It definitely helps us look forward to the future,” The Truman Venue Manager, Casey Ianelli said.

Venue owners are now part of the new stimulus package, unlike before.

“I can assure you, it will be extremely beneficial not only to the Kauffman Center, but to the entiere performing arts and entertainment industry that desperately needs that support,” Kauffman Performing Arts Center’s President and CEO, Paul Schofer said.

The $900 billion stimulus package includes $15 billion for the entertainment industry. Through the ‘Save our Stages’ Act, venues could receive up to $10 million.



“You have to understand the small, independently owned venues which have redone the neighborhoods, provided a forum for music and for other events, where the first that were shut down and we’re going to be the last that are open,” Uptown Theater co-owner, Larry Sells said.

For many venues, this money is hopefully coming right on time.

“It could’ve come a lot sooner. But I think having it now is what everybody needs and not just us,” Ianelli said.

Some business owners aren’t waiting on government relief.

Center Cut Record and Record Bar are holding a live stream benefit to raise awareness about the struggling venues across the metro. It starts at 7 p.m. Tuesday.