Local Facebook group getting Wyandotte County grads ‘adopted’ after senior year spoiled

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It doesn’t seem fair.

High school seniors will finish classwork soon, having missed a large chunk of their final year due to the coronavirus, and in some cases, their graduation ceremonies, too.

But a new social media effort aims to help seniors feel special.

Students at all of Wyandotte County’s high schools are benefiting from a Facebook group called “Adopt a 2020 Senior: Wyandotte County, Kansas Edition.”

Jyana King said she grew up in this county, and her social media creation has allowed 130 outgoing 12th graders to sign up for sponsorship, or adoption, as the page calls it.

“I really wanted to make sure our seniors feel loved,” King said Wednesday.

King, a graduate of Schlagle High School, said she believes a student’s final year of high school is a right of passage, and it’s psychologically upsetting when those students aren’t able to attend classes with their friends.

The Facebook group she’s created offers opportunities to connect with students’ families to send small monetary gifts using Venmo or CashApp, which will come in handy as those students approach college.

King said every student is assured to be adopted at least once, but no more than three times apiece.

“If they wanted to purchase something for the student, they could have it delivered to a local store in the student’s area for them to pick up. That way they’re not sharing private information, per se,” King said. “I wanted to create an opportunity for them by bringing this.”

King said this philanthropy is especially useful for students at Wyandotte County’s 10 high schools. U.S. Census data shows the county ranks near the bottom in Kansas’ average household income.

Sebastian Navarro, who is about to graduate from J.C. Harmon High School, said he plans to enroll at a local college to study to become a firefighter and paramedic.

Since his mother submitted his information to King’s Facebook group, he’s received cash donations and some small gifts via mail.

“What the seniors are going through right now, it’s kind of giving back to them,” Navarro said. “I’s a really cool idea, especially with what we’ve been through. It helps a lot for the relief. It makes us feel special that people are paying attention to us and our accomplishments.”

King said the group is so successful, she can’t accept more students. Some kindhearted donors have come from as far away as Florida, in hopes of sending these seniors out with a smile and some gifts as well.

You can find the “Adopt a 2020 Senior: Wyandotte County, Kansas Editon” Facebook group here. Please note: It’s a closed group, so interested donors will be required to ask permission to join.