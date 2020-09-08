Local families prepare for unique year as some districts bring students back to classrooms Tuesday

DE SOTO, Kan. — On Tuesday, many Kansas and Missouri students will be back in the classroom for the first time since the pandemic.

Some districts have chosen a hybrid schedule where kids will spend half their time in class and half at home online. That’s the case for the De Soto School District where many students are ready for classes to begin.

“I get to see all my friends and learn,” third-grader Samuel said.

“I’m excited to go and, like, see my friends, but it’s going to be a little bit different wearing masks,” said Annie, an eighth grader.

But for parents like Annie’s dad, Brooks Young, it’s a complex issue.

“Is going back to school a smart choice?” Young asked. “Well, I hope so, and so it is a concern. In the grand scheme of things, we all want to do what’s safest for the kids.”

Annie’s district, USD 232, first decided on remote learning but changed that to take into account student’s mental health.

So starting Tuesday, they’ll follow the Kansas State Board of Education’s “yellow” model, opting for hybrid classes for pre-K all the way through 12th grade.

Students and staff will wear masks where social distancing isn’t possible.

While speaking about the rising number of Kansas’ COVID-19 cases and deaths Monday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly addressed back to school.

“I know this year has already been very different and has presented many challenges for you and for your students,” Kelly said. “Please know that my administration is behind you every step of the way.”