Local family steps up for Northland mom after thieves steal all of kids’ Christmas presents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It was a real nightmare come true for one Northland mom, but when FOX4 shared her family’s story, another family came to the rescue.

“I felt so terrible. It was my fault,” said Jo, who asked that her last name not be shared out of safety concerns.

Security cameras outside her home show thieves breaking into her van and helping themselves to Christmas gifts meant for her kids. Jo said she kept them in her vehicle because her kids like to snoop around the house looking for hidden presents.

“I had $400 worth of stuff,” she said. “I started Christmas shopping in the middle of September. I have to. I don’t have all this extra money.”

After FOX4’s story aired on Monday, a kindhearted family, who asked us not to share their names, reached out to our newsroom.

They gave Jo $750, a little more than she had lost. They delivered the money to FOX4 as they were headed out of town.

Then last week, FOX4 got to surprise Jo with the Christmas miracle.

“Merry Christmas, this belongs to you,” FOX4’s Sean McDowell said as he handed over the cash.

“I really appreciate this family,” she said. “It means so much to me. It’s a blessing to have people out there like that who are willing to help.”

Jo said she has four kids at home to purchase Christmas gifts for. They were all heartbroken when the theft took place. But now, thanks to the kindness of strangers, she has the joyous task of doing some holiday shopping and making everything right again.