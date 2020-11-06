Local father charged in murder of two sons now in custody in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A local father charged in the murder of his two sons is now back in custody in Leavenworth County, officials say.

Donald Ray Jackson Jr., 40, was charged in late October with one count of capital murder or two counts of first-degree murder in the alternative.

He’s accused of killing his 12- and 14-year-old sons Austin and Logan before fleeing the state with his two young daughters Aven and Nora, which prompted an AMBER Alert.

The alert was first issued in Kansas and Missouri but later expanded to Oklahoma and Arkansas. Hours later, Jackson was taken into custody in Beckham County, Oklahoma, after a truck driver spotted him on the highway. He had been awaiting extradition back to Kansas.

A capitol murder conviction can result in the death penalty or life in prison without a chance for parole.

Donald Ray Jackson Jr.