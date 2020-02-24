Local first responders gather to say goodbye to KCK crossing guard who died protecting children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Firefighters and police officers from all around the region gathered Monday to say goodbye to a school crossing guard who was killed last Tuesday when a driver struck him in a crosswalk.

Witnesses said Bob Nill died a hero.

Police said the driver ran right into the path of Nill near the intersection of 54th Street and Leavenworth Road. Nill pushed an 8-year-old and an 11-year-old to safety just before the driver hit him.

Nill worked the crosswalk in front of Christ the King Parish School for five years.

The 88-year-old served in the Coast Guard and later retired from a career in banking. His family members told FOX4 he felt young at heart and didn't want to spend his golden years sitting around.

"This was something I think he felt like he could help children and help himself feel good about what he was doing," Randy Nill, Bob's nephew, previously told FOX4.

The driver who hit the crossing guard did stay on scene and was taken to the hospital for treatment and to talk with investigators. There is no word yet if that person will face any charges.