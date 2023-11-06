KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ford workers in the Kansas City metro area voted to approve a new contract with the automaker.

The United Auto Workers and Ford agreed to the deal late last month after some workers went on strike.

The local Ford UAW posted the news on their Facebook page early Monday morning.

Although workers in Claycomo never walked off the job during the UAW’s national strike, plants across the country did. This finally caused Ford, General Motors and Stellantis to agree to the demands.

62.9% of workers voted in favor of the nationally negotiated agreement as well as the local one.

The national deals are four-year agreements with pay increases and new agreements on health care and retirement benefits.

UAW members nationwide are still in the process of voting on the tentative agreements with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.