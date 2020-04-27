Local fraternity surprises 8 local fire stations with catered meals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One community service organization is showing their appreciation for first responders in the metro.

The men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. gifted several fire crews in Kansas City and KCK, with catered meals on Sunday.

The organization says it’s their way of saying ‘than you’ to the firefighters and paramedics who’ve put their lives on the line, as they work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The men say it’s a good feeling to know they’re helping spread some positivity during what can be a trying time for first responders.

“It makes us feel good that we can help someone,” Beta Lambda Chapter President, Damon Roath said. ” We’re also helping a small business by giving them business in a time that’s slow for them as well. So, it’s a win-win for all of us, all the way around.”

The Alpha dropped off meals at eight fire stations in Kansas City and two in KCK.