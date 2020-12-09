Local free job-training programs helps metro mom get on the road to new career

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least 12 million Americans will be losing emergency unemployment benefits at Christmas time if Congress doesn’t pass a new COVID relief package.

That’s why the Full Employment Council of Kansas City is encouraging the community to enroll in its free job-training programs. Those programs are already helping two metro moms get on the road to a new career.

Monica Goodyear snuggled with her baby boy Wednesday morning, holding the keys to a bright future.

“If it wasn’t for Jesus, there would’ve been no other way. He’s made a way for all of this,” Goodyear said.

Monica is a single mom of four. She’d been working in food service and picking up double and triple shifts to support her family. That income disappeared during the pandemic.

“When we lost our car, I was devastated. That was our lifeline. Everything was, I had a mental breakdown,” said Goodyear.

But one day, she spotted a sign for the Missouri career center at the Full Employment Council of Kansas City.

“Everybody there was really helpful. They helped me make a resume. They signed me up for classes,” she said.

FEC KC helps clients like Monica with free six and eight-week career classes. They can even get you a laptop and Wi-Fi hotspot to use for online coursework.

Monica just earned her information technology certificate. She’s applying for jobs and even considering going to college.

“They gave the tools I needed to help myself, help my family,” Goodyear said.

Thanks to a partnership with Farmers Insurance, and Bob Sight Ford of Lee’s Summit through the National Autobody Council’s Recycled Rides program, Monica is now the proud owner of a free restored 2015 Ford Taurus.

“It’s crazy to see this side of it and the impact that it makes on people,” said Jared Nicholson with Bob Sight Ford.

The Full Employment Council hopes it encourages people who are suffering with job loss during the pandemic to know there’s hope and help for you, too.

“You’ve got to be up to date with your skills, and so that’s what we’re here to work with them for. This is a time when organizations and non-profit organizations are trying to help our community get back to work and start earning for their families,” said Clyde McQueen, executive director of the Full Employment Council of Kansas City.

And now Monica has the drive to be ready for interviews, and a new career to help her family thrive.

“Really there’s no limit to what my possibilities are,” Goodyear said,

A second single mom, Aaliyah Rand, will receive a new car through Farmers Insurance and Lenexa Collision Works Auto Body Thursday. She received a scholarship through the Full Employment Council, completing courses to become a Certified Nursing Assistant.

She’s already secured a job at Truman Lakewood Hospital, and will be receiving a 2015 Hyundai Sonata Sport.