KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Republican controlled legislature in Kansas did not try to override Democratic Governor Laura Kelly’s veto on a bill that would have banned local governments from mandating people wear masks.

They went back to the statehouse for a one-day session Monday, but Senate Bill 34 was not considered. The legislature would have needed a two thirds majority in both chambers to override the Kelly’s veto.

At the University of Kansas Health System Monday, the hospital had only four active COVID-19 cases. None of their patients were on ICUS or ventilators, and four of them were recovering.

Regardless, cases throughout the U.S. are staring to rise slightly, KU doctors say. Dr. Steven Stites said you should still be wearing a mask when you go on a plane for instance.

“What you’re seeing like in New York City, earlier on in the COVID crises, I think they would have already put masks on,” he said during Friday’s Morning Medical Update. “What we know is that there is so much weariness and just so much fatigue from the pandemic that people don’t want to have to go back to that, and the thing we know thus far is that hospitalizations haven’t really taken off yet. Now some areas of the country they have. New York’s starting to rise. Boston’s started to go up. Other areas of the Northeast. As the hospitalization numbers rise, and we get pinched for hospital services like we were in January, I think then we’ll see masks go back on.”

Because lawmakers were not able to override Kelly’s veto though, a local entity in the state can still mandate people wear masks if they so choose.

