LATHROP, Mo. — A dancer. A poet. A loving grandfather. This is the man a local family says they are now mourning after a deadly shooting at a Clinton County lake.

One person has been arrested in the killing of 44-year-old Randy Turner, but formal charges haven’t been filed yet.

Authorities got the call at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a shooting at Spring Lake beach, according to a press release.

The victim’s family said it happened after Randy Turner intervened in a fight when the suspect took a 14-year-old in a headlock.

Now a memorial, saying “When in doubt look up,” has been left behind at Spring Lake beach.

“Where’s he at?” Ricki Jo Turner asked.

“Up the sky,” her daughter Adeline responded.

“Up in the sky. Is he watching us? Yes,” Ricki Jo Turner said.

As for his grandkids, Ricki Jo Turner said the death hasn’t fully sunk in. She’s also finding herself rewatching goofy dance videos.

“I think it’s normal ’cause I dance the same way. But his arms are all over the place. Most people are moving their legs, and he’s just moving his arms all over,” she said, showing off one with her dad and daughter dancing near a truck.

She’s also reading from an album she put together in the past.

“He’s wrote some poetry. He told me to make a book out of it if he dies,” she said with a laugh.

“Burn what’s left of me and scatter my ashes in the sea, in place of the deep sea diver I never got to be,” one passage reads.

But Randy Turner’s death — how it happened — is never what family expected.

“This guy started to threaten my dad’s best friend’s child who is 14,” Ricki Jo Turner said with her siblings nearby but too emotional too be interviewed.

“And the guy felt the need to to go to the vehicle and get his weapon. And I guess it was just like a conversation and it probably could have just been handled that way.

“But he went to go hit him with the pistol and stupidly, his finger was on the trigger so he shot him at the same time. Yeah, and my dad, he laid there, and he said he wanted us to know that he loved us,” Ricki Jo Turner said.

The family said Randy Turner was shot in the neck and died on the beach.

Ricki Jo Turner said it may have been a place he would have liked to have passed — but not like this. What’s left now are memories, pictures and poetry.

“If you do all of these things after it is I have passed, my memory will live on forever and not your hearts outlast,” Ricki Jo Turner read from the book.

“And then he said, ‘Pretty good, huh?'” she said with a laugh.

The suspect in this case has not yet been officially charged but is currently in custody, held on additional warrants out of Kansas, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

The family of Randy Turner is also seeking the public’s assistance in paying for their father’s cremation and celebration of life. They’ve set up a GoFundMe campaign here.