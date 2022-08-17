KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police statistics show there have been 103 homicides this year alone. That trails just 2020 for the deadliest year on record, as of August 17.

It’s part of the reason the Violence Interruption Subcommittee had a meeting at the Klice Center Wednesday near 18th Street and Vine Street.

“The Violence Interruption Subcommittee is aimed to do exactly what the name states,” Mayor Quinton Lucas’ Deputy Chief of Staff Melesa Johnson said Wednesday.

Johnson said crime prevention will take a lot of time.

“What we’re doing today is really trying to interrupt the current violence that’s taking place, not by arresting, not by additional charges, but by social services and providing the help that people need the most.”

Johnson said NOVA, or the Kansas City No Violence Alliance helped drop homicides under 100. KCMO had just 76 in 2014. That group though is no longer meeting. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s office is also a part of this new group and talked about NOVA Wednesday.

“It’s not exactly like it,” Baker’s Communications Director Mike Mansur said of the new group Wednesday. “It’s a similar concept where you use a collaboration or a partnership of law enforcement and community to work together to identify people who will help or change whatever they might be headed towards to something better.”

Johnson said the difference between the subcommittee and NOVA is that there’s more community input in this subcommittee than there was in NOVA. NOVA, she said, usually just involved the mayor, chief of police, and the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.