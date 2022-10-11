KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the search for a new chief of the Kansas City Police Department intensifies, there’s mounting pressure from some local organizations that say there isn’t enough transparency in this process.

More than two weeks ago, the Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, the KC Black Chamber of Commerce and over 10 other organizations wrote to the Board of Police Commissioners asking for just that.

To date, they said they haven’t heard a word from the police board.

“The Board of Police Commissioners has not operated with transparency or openness to this point, at least not yet,” said Dr. Bob Hill, co-moderator of the community listening sessions held earlier this year.

Former KCPD Chief Rick Smith retired earlier this year after a controversial tenure.

The list of candidates to replace him has gotten smaller, as the department narrows the decision down to some finalists — without much community engagement.

Hill said he and others were promised this exact thing wouldn’t happen.

“They’re really not seeing how transparency and openness are essential to restoring the communities trust in the police department, especially now that the department is the subject of a Department of Justice investigation,” Hill said.

FOX4 reached out to the police board Monday about the groups’ concerns, and we are still waiting to hear back.

“The whole community is looking for a lessening of violence, of course, and that there be a sense of justice for the whole community to be achieved,” Hill said.

The police board previously said it is interviewing candidates in October and plans to release additional information about the finalists after that process is complete.

Currently, there is not a public list of candidates. However, the Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce announced a meet-and-greet with a chief of police candidate “Major Hernandez.” After FOX4 inquired about the event, it was canceled.

