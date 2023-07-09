LEAWOOD, Kan. — Owner of His & Hers Fitness in Leawood, Christina Larson, is helping people with Parkinson’s disease get active and feel their best with her passion and knowledge for physical fitness.

“Really let’s just get healthy and have fun and be at the level you are, and progress where you want to,” Larson said.

The disease is progressive and causes physical and mental challenges, interrupting, and even hindering everyday tasks without the proper guidance.

“Risk of falling, to decreased posture, and shakes sometimes,” physical therapist at MidAmerica rehab hospital Anna Cisper said.

Client Tammy Baker was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in her 40’s and started training with Larson 5 years ago to help manage her symptoms and stay active with family.

“She helps me with the balance, she helps to keep my muscles strong, and just keep my mind organized,” Baker said.

Baker’s progress inspired Larson to host a cardio class to help others with Parkinson’s improve their quality of life, make fitness less intimidating, and a healthy lifestyle more attainable.

“Came in with no knowledge and trusted us and allowed for us to really you know help her,” Larson said.

The class is at 10 am on July 22 at His & Hers Fitness in Leawood.

She will take participants through a series of exercises in a relaxed and uplifting setting, helping to kickstart their own journey of strength and confidence.

Call or go to hisandhersfitness.net to sign up and learn more about the gym.