Local high school seniors take prom pictures while social distancing

LENEXA, Kan. — Senior year isn’t going as planned for the class of 2020, including Xzavier Persona and Ellie Wheeler.



Due to the pandemic, the St. James Academy seniors are missing out on milestones.



“It’s really upsetting because we don’t get senior prom, graduation. Spring sports were canceled,” Person said.



While St. James is working on rescheduling both prom and graduation, Xzavier and Ellie are creating their own memories for now.



Last week they got all dressed up to take prom pictures, and did so while social distancing. It may not have felt the same as getting dressed for the final dance, but the moment was still special.



“It was a great idea. I would’ve never thought of it. But it was super fun and the weather was nice. They just turned out really well,” Wheeler said.



Person said the photoshoot was his sister’s idea.



“I had bought my suit earlier. Then my sister was like, ‘You don’t want it to go to waste. So I’m forcing you to take pictures,'” Person said.



Ellie is glad her prom dress didn’t go to waste either. She’s still hopeful prom will take place, but knows things will be different.



“They say that we will eventually get to have our prom and graduation. But it’s just not going to be the same. With everything that’s going on, it can’t be,” Wheeler said.



Even if just for a moment, the couple is grateful for some added normalcy to what’s been a chaotic senior year.



After graduation, Xzavier will play football at Missouri S&T. Ellie will play volleyball at Bentley University, outside of Boston.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction