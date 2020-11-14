Local hospital officials worry about patients going untreated as COVID-19 cases fill up beds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Public health officials across the Kansas City metro say one reason for the return of COVID-19 restrictions is concerns over “the rationing of care.”

For example, the more COVID-19 patients there are in hospitals, the less resources there are overall for people with other health issues.

And at hospitals, people might forget that the majority of patients are not there for coronavirus treatment. Instead, most patients are receiving dialysis, surgery for cancer or treatment for heart attack or stroke.

But COVID-19 patients take up space and beds. At the University of Kansas Hospital, some less serious treatments are being deferred. Those may include cosmetic surgeries like the removal of benign growths.

“There’s no doubt about it, this is rationing of care. We don’t feel good about that,” said Dr. Sean Kumer, vice president of perioperative services at KU Hospital.

“But now it’s come down to beds, and that is scary,” Kumer said during a Friday morning update from the hospital.

The demand for COVID-19 testing has also grown. In Independence, the city added an extra Saturday shift of appointment-based drive-in testing, and all slots were immediately claimed.

Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said the city recently bought 7,000 tests and has a goal of administering 1,000 a day.

“I mean, I’ve had many people I know who’ve been sick from COVID, some very, very seriously,” Weir said while also expressing concerns about stress on the regional health care system.

“For nurses, their patient load is being doubled or tripled, and they take such pride in their work, and they have such a passion and they just can’t provide the same level of care that they are accustomed to,” Weir said.

“People say, ‘Just put up some field hospitals.’ Well, you can’t. We don’t have enough people. I mean there’s just not the trained medical staff,” Weir said.

Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City has also confirmed to FOX4 that they have offered to take in pediatric patients from other hospitals who may become overwhelmed with adult COVID patients. So far no other hospital has taken them up on that offer.