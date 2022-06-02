KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A combination of local ice cream and barbecue flavor is back at Betty Rae’s Ice Cream.

The Joe’s BBQ Burnt End is now available at both the Waldo and River Market locations and features Joe’s famous burnt ends and sauce.

The seasonal ice cream flavor includes a barbecue caramel sauce, candied burnt ends and sweet cream ice cream.

“Sweet, spicy, and salty; does it get any better?! We don’t think so!” Betty Rae’s said on their Facebook page.

