Local law enforcement agencies headed to Washington to help on Inauguration Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s less than a week from Inauguration Day. Joe Biden is expected to be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department plans to send about 50 officers to Washington D.C.

Federal agencies have tapped several local law enforcement agencies across the country to assist with security.

“We’re just waiting for the go-ahead,” KCPD Capt. David Jackson said. “As they kind of do all their last minute analyzing and intelligence gathering.”

Security officials in D.C. are expecting National Guard Troops from all 50 states.

The Kansas National Guard is deploying 300 guardsmen and women to help.

The Missouri National Guard said in a statement to FOX4, “The Missouri National Guard is well trained and equipped for this mission and previously provided like assistance in D.C. in June of 2020.”

Kansas Highway Patrol and Missouri State Highway patrol plan to send troopers, too.

Due to security concerns, they could not release details on travel and number of troops.

Safety is top of mind with the recent violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Jackson said the mentality of his officers and commanders going to D.C. is not one of fear, but opportunity.

“No matter how bad some people act, I think that we want to show that we can rise to the challenge,” Jackson said.

From the World Series Parade to the Super Bowl Parade, Kansas City officers have experience handling security at large-scale ceremonies.

Jackson said most officers headed to D.C. worked those events and they feel confident they can handle whatever comes their way.

“Police officers in general have special training and skills to make these large events, as safe as, possible,” Jackson said. “I think to be able to put those abilities and talents to display on one of the biggest stages in the world, I think they’re honored to be a part of that.”

Jackson also mentioned KCPD officers assisted with the Inauguration in Jefferson City. last week for Missouri Governor Mike Parson.