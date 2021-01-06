Local lawmakers react to protests at U.S. Capitol News by: Juan Cisneros Posted: Jan 6, 2021 / 02:56 PM CST / Updated: Jan 6, 2021 / 02:56 PM CST WASHINGTON — Kansas and Missouri lawmakers react to the situation unfolding at the U.S. Capitol. Peaceful protests are protected by the Constitution, but this is not how we settle disputes in America.The violence and lawlessness happening at the United States Capitol right now is completely unacceptable and un-American. This is not what democracy looks like.— Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) January 6, 2021 I condemn the violence and destruction at the U.S. Capitol in the strongest possible terms. It is completely unacceptable and unpatriotic.⁰ ⁰God Bless the @CapitolPolice & our law enforcement officers. Please pray for our nation.— Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) January 6, 2021 pic.twitter.com/bAfXuGXhP9— Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 6, 2021 I am currently locked down in a safe and secure location. The country that I am seeing on television is unrecognizable to me. I will continue to pray for the safety of my colleagues and the Capitol Police Officers.— Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (@repcleaver) January 6, 2021 The First Amendment guarantees the right of Americans to peacefully assemble, and I will always defend that right. This is un-American and an utter betrayal of that founding principle. This must stop now. #ks02 #ksleg— Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) January 6, 2021 The events unfolding at the Capitol are shameful. There is no justification for violence and destruction. It has to stop now. This is not who we are as a nation. Thank you to the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe.— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) January 6, 2021 I'm currently safe and sheltering in place while we wait to receive further instruction from Capitol Police.Today is a dark day for our country. It's unacceptable that we have a President who has repeatedly condoned and even encouraged this despicable behavior. It must stop.— Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) January 6, 2021 In America we can disagree without being disagreeable. Protesting a cause is appropriate, but violence of any kind is unacceptable. I want to thank the Capitol Police and law enforcement officers that have responded.— Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) January 6, 2021 Peaceful protesting is acceptable. Violence, lawlessness and attacks on law enforcement are absolutely not.— Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlaine) January 6, 2021 Insurrectionists have invaded our national capitol while Congress attempts to certify a presidential election. Please just stop it, Mr. President. Stop them. Stop all this.— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 6, 2021 What we are seeing in the US Capitol is an act of domestic terrorism and definitionally un-American. These individuals should be arrested and thrown in prison for as long as the law will allow. 1/ #MOLeg— Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) January 6, 2021 Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction