KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Community leaders are calling on Kansas City’s mayor to take an unprecedented step to stop the violence. The call for more action is aimed at gun violence that continues to plague the city.

Video you’ll see only on FOX4 shows a Kansas City homicide on the Fourth of July as a car pulls up in a parking lot across from a gas station at 85th Street and Woodland Avenue.

Several people get out of the car and start shooting.

One man died, and a teenager was injured in the shooting but is now in stable condition.

“I saw a white car here and a driver in it and a someone down there backing up — pop, pop, shooting — and I was actually terrified and scared,” witness Ricky Cauthon said.

Cauthon not only works across the street. He lives there.

“My mind is that the violence has got to stop, have to somehow stop this violence” Cauthon said.

The inside of the gas station has the remnants of bullets. The outside is still marked with more holes than you can count.

It’s just the latest example of the violence that Kansas City residents say seems to be out of control.

“We need a plan, an organized plan that involves a number of different entities,” Rev. Darren Faulkner of Faith Defenders Bible Fellowship said.

A group of community leaders said they met with Mayor Quinton Lucas, urging him to declare a state of emergency in response to the rising crime and homicide rate.

Their wish list includes a curfew for teenagers in the city.

Two people alone were killed Tuesday, both inside gas stations. The first victim was 41-year Jon Rone. The local father got in a fight with another man who stabbed him, police said.

“There as to be intervention and prevention that happens at an earlier age then what we are used to,” Falkner said.

FOX4 put several calls and texts out to the mayor’s office; right now we’re waiting to hear back.

The Kansas City Police Department did not directly respond to our questions about the state of emergency that community leaders are asking for.

In the meantime, if you can help solve these crimes, you’re urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous, and there’s a reward for information leading to an arrest.