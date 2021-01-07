Local leaders from both sides weigh in on Trump, calls for removal after Capitol violence

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Political leaders from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on Wednesday’s violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Two that FOX4 spoke to are among those calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office.

Social media is filled with commentary on the chaos in Washington D.C. Many blame Trump for calling his followers to act.

Two political faces with metro ties, one Republican and Democrat, said the president should be held responsible.

“It was anxiety inducing,” Kansas’ U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids said.

She said Trump’s calls to his supporters incited this display as he asked them to contest Electoral College votes. Davids said the President should be removed from office via the 25th Amendment.

“We have a president who condoned and encouraged what we saw at the U.S. Capitol yesterday,” she said. “He has show he’s a person who is not fit for, certainly any public office, but to occupy the Oval Office.”

Davids, a Democrat, also pointed to Missouri’s U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, who supported Trump’s claims of a stolen election. She said he, too, needs to go.

“I think Josh Hawley is unfit to serve in the United States Senate,” she said.

Democrats aren’t alone in their calls for change at the White House.

“I think President Trump should be impeached,” said Kansas’ former U.S. Sen. Nancy Kassebaum Baker, a Republican who served 18 years in Congress. She also said the President’s cabinet should utilize the 25th.

“It’s a serious situation, and I hope President Trump realizes it’s created a real blot on our country what happened yesterday,” she said.

Both expressed concerns over the timing. Trump has only 13 days remaining in office, and removal by any means could take longer than that.

Neither option to remove Trump seems likely, with little time left in his term to draft the Cabinet members needed to invoke the amendment or to organize the hearings and trial mandated for an impeachment.

But the fact that the dramatic options were even the subject of discussion in Washington’s corridors of power served as a warning to Trump.

Thursday night, after regaining access to his Twitter account, the President released a video, condemning the violence at the Capitol and committing to a peaceful transfer of power.

“I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United State’s Capitol,” Trump said. “Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem.”

He condemned the riots on Capitol Hill.

“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

The president also said a new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

“My focus now turns to a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power,” he said.

In closing, he said serving as president has been the honor of his lifetime and “the journey is just beginning.”