Local leaders weigh in: Is it safe, smart to end stay-at-home orders?

MISSION, Kan. — The governors of Missouri and Kansas are allowing their stay-at-home orders to expire May 3, but say if local jurisdictions see the need to extend it, they can.

There’s been some disagreement among officials making the decisions about when to reopen the economy.

The question everyone’s asking: When is the right time to end the stay-at-home order?

“From a public health perspective, when you have vaccinations and therapy or at the very least you have really adequate ability to test for who is got it, contact tracing and that you can measure who has been infected and that is the antibody test,” KU Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites said.

All of that could take years, and until those things happen, there will be a risk to reopening society, spreading COVID-19 and bringing about a surge.

Despite growing pressure from the pubic to reopen, Kansas City and Jackson County are, so far, firm on not expiring their order until May 15.

“Much of what we’ve seen lately is not that there’s been a change in public health advice, but we’ve seen more of is that there’s been a political conversation around this,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

“And once it seems that the political winds shifted such that folks started saying maybe we need these earlier dates, I think we started seeing some of the dates change.”

Independence Mayor Eileen Weir is also still in favor of the May 15 date but said cities and counties need to come to an agreement metrowide.

“We had asked the health departments to provide us with this information, and then we have not acted on the information that was provided, so I think that’s very important,” Weir said.

“We know that the number of cases is growing. We know the number of deaths are growing, but can we manage it? And that’s what’s important.”

Blue Springs Mayor Carson Ross said he and other Jackson County mayors were left out the discussions that surrounded the May 15 decision.

He said he feels the desperation from people in his city who are mentally and economically taxed by the situation.

“We are a region that the jurisdictional boundaries are invisible.” Ross said. “The problem you have is if you have your region, all the metropolitan areas around you saying one date and then you have the county and city saying another date. that’s confusing to people.”

Mayor Carol Suter is ready to open Gladstone on May 4 because she said they will be well past the peak, have the hospital capacity to treat COVID-19 patients and have available testing in Clay County.

However, she warns the transition will be slow.

“Our goal is to do what he seems reasonable and appropriate and safe,” Suter said. “To encourage people to use their own judgment if their standards are a little different and hope that people have confidence in that so that they will comply with these restrictions in each phase as we go along.”

Public health officials on both sides of the state line recommend waiting until May 15, or longer, but said whatever the date, it’s important that it’s the same throughout the area.

There’s a danger if people start moving around across jurisdictional lines. Then COVID-19 could have a quick resurgence.