Local McDonald’s franchise donating money to Kansas City community center following theft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City community center targeted by a thief is getting some help.



FOX4 reported Tuesday how someone broke into the Whatsoever Community Center in the Historic Northeast neighborhood.

They stole thousands of dollars in equipment.

Thousands of kids have been coming to the center for critical after-school programming, including an 80-year-old free boxing club that’s produced countless champions.

Several headgear sets, more than 30 pairs of boxing gloves, and tons of shoes were stolen. The back door is badly damaged and needs repair. It’s a blow totaling thousands of dollars.

Wednesday, a local McDonald’s franchise announced it will donate $5,000 to the center.

If you’d like to help, Whatsoever has a Go Fund Me page set up, in hopes of raising enough money to replace equipment that was stolen.

The non-profit’s annual winter silent auction is also coming up this weekend. You can learn more about the virtual event here.

Donations of new or gently used boxing gloves and headgear are also welcome.