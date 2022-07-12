KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local mom is still looking for answers after her son’s death last month.

Kayla Edmond said her son, Brelande Edmond, passed out while taking a physical test to become a Kansas City police officer. He died days later.

On Tuesday, Edmond spoke before the KC Board of Police Commissioners.

“Had they had been watching with an apple watch or some type of clamp on your finger, at some point they could’ve noticed my son’s temperature rising, his heart rate rising and stopped it prior to my son dying because there are no safety precautions,” she said.

Edmond said she has a goal to not let her son’s name be forgotten.

“Makes no sense to me and the fact that nobody is telling me what happened,” she said. “Nobody is telling me anything.”

Edmond is taking another step at not letting her son’s name death go in vain. She went to the BOPC asking them to make changes during the pre-employment process to become an officer.

“I wanted the right people to know what happened, so they can make a change,” Edmond said.

Those changes she’s calling for are a full physician screening before applicants take the physical agility test; temperature and blood pressure checks before taking the physical agility test; and putting monitoring devices on all applicants while they perform the physical test.

“We will certainly take those into consideration, and whatever changes are made, we will make them in the name of your son and notify her (you) that they are done,” Board President Mark Tolbert said.

KCPD said applicants sign a waiver before taking the physical agility test, and Kansas City Fire/EMS are always on site in the event of a medical emergency.

The department also said the physical tests are done inside a gym at the academy.

That’s one of the reasons why Edmond is looking for answers.

She said doctors told her Brelande died by heat stroke and liver shock. Edmond said she’s waiting for official autopsy results from the medical examiner.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.