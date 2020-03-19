Local musicians who can’t play shows are using social media to share their talents, ease communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Everybody's trying to stay away from each other to prevent the spread of coronavirus and that includes musicians who have been forced to cancel concerts and gigs. Now they're sharing their gifts online for free, to lift people's spirits during these difficult times.

Musicians from every genre are performing their music on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to reach out to fans and music lovers.

Thousands have joined a Facebook group called, "Viral Music -- Because Kindness is Contagious."

Among those musicians is a man you may have seen performing at the Kauffman Center in downtown Kansas City. Mike Gordon is first flute with the Kansas City Symphony Orchestra.

"We need to try to put something out into the community that is comforting for people, that's enjoyable for people, that's a distraction or whatever anyone may need right now because it's a totally surreal and stressful time," he said.

No matter what type of music you like, you can probably find it online right now. Every artist is trying to bring their talents to this crisis to help others.

"It's not going to put anyone back to work, it's not going to save anyone's retirement, but It's hopefully going to comfort people and inspire them to share their gifts too," Gordon said.

Many of the artists are taking donations or contributions online to help them get through this time of unemployment.

Gordon said it's important for individual artists as well as larger arts organizations.

"The KC Symphony still needs support so if you could possibly offer it, it will benefit music in the city, it will keep us housed and clothed and alive, and it will keep us playing concerts when we're able to come back," Gordon said.

These artists hope that like a tune you just can't get out of your head, you'll help spread the message behind this movement.

"Whatever you do in life, just share the best of what you do, because we all need it," Gordon said.

To find music from the Kansas City Symphony, search the hashtag #KCSisstillmakingmusic.