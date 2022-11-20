BELTON, Mo. — While many of us are excited for our Thanksgiving dinner this year, it can be a stressful time for those struggling day to day.

Local non-profit Heart N Hand Ministries in Belton is working to ease that burden this holiday season.

On Saturday, they delivered 400 Thanksgiving baskets to those who otherwise would not have been able to afford one.

“They want to have those you know family traditions where they’re sitting down for a meal with their family and maybe can’t figure out financially how to make that happen,” Heart N Hand Ministries Executive Director Alexis Butterfield said.

The ministry has been a lifeline for countless people in need, including Shirley Castor who began receiving food from the pantry five years ago.

“I had no money, no nothing. And I went a whole week without eating,” Castor said. “I called ‘em up one time, told ‘em I just don’t have any food and it was during the week and they came and brought me some.”

Giving back to people like Castor is exactly why volunteers like Kristina Morrone are involved in the annual Thanksgiving basket program.

“I know families are in need and they really appreciate it, and I was like I have time on Saturday, and I was like why not,” Morrone said.

The ministry is always looking for volunteers and accepting donations. Click here for ways to get involved.

