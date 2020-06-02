Local volunteers helping keep peaceful protesters hydrated and healthy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Protests continue around the nation, including here in Kansas City.

A small group of protesters stood in solidarity Tuesday near the JC Nichols Fountain.

Michema Laurence has been there every day since the demonstrations began.

“It’s exhausting. It’s draining. It’s hurtful. But I love it because we’re making a difference,” Laurence said.

In Tuesday’s sweltering heat, a mom and her daughters volunteered to pass out bottled water along the protest line. Kansas City non-profit Black Privilege has been there, too, doing whatever it can to help.

“It’s literally just a community—find the part you feel that needs to be filled in and even if you’re not able to be on the front lines—a bottle of water, even one bottle of water donated makes a difference and that’s one person less dehydrated,” said Taylor Austin, executive director of Black Privilege.

Austin was in the middle of unrest in Ferguson back in 2014. He and a friend passed out small packages with water, first aid and other essentials, and have now expanded that effort. With help from generous donors, Black Privilege is handing out ‘protest packs’ and deploying volunteer street medics to rallies around the metro to offer relief and first aid when it’s needed.

“At Black Privilege we are a non for profit that categorizes, recognizes and celebrates businesses, black businesses and wanted to just do more. Through that celebration, we have to make sure the people we are celebrating are taken care of,” Austin said.

He hopes the outbursts and actions of some protesters do not define this movement for justice and its purpose to evoke real community-wide change.

“From reform of how police are trained to how we prosecute police, how we prosecute our protesters. The view point of not just us in the city, but nationwide. And of course not being slain and attacked. I want it to the point that, you know, I don’t have any children myself but have nieces and nephews and have a godson and I want this to be foreign to them,” Austin said.

Kansas City police established a much larger perimeter around the Country Club Plaza late Tuesday afternoon. Both police and protesters are hoping further demonstrations are peaceful.

The Kansas City Fire Department also told FOX4 while the public may not see ambulances around the Plaza area, that is by design. The department does not want its personnel or equipment to be endangered.

Paramedics and firefighters are stationed around the area and respond during emergency medical and fire situations as they occur. Fire personnel are also in frequent communication with police through the emergency operations center, which has been activated during the protests.