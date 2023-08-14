LENEXA, Kan. — Heart to Heart International is hitting the road with a very special volunteer; he is this week’s Pay It Forward recipient.

Phil Meyers, the winner of the $400 gift card, has a lot of heart and has put in hundreds of volunteer hours with Heart to Heart International.

Wes Comfort, an employee at Heart to Heart International, said they nominated Meyers because of the help he has provided for so many years.

“He helps us with just about everything, every aspect of Heart to Heart International, including driving the mobile medical unit on domestic disaster deployment,” Comfort said.

Right now, Heart to Heart does not have very many drivers, because they need to have a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to drive. Comfort said this is because CDL drivers don’t have much spare time.

“Phil averages about 500 volunteer hours with us, and he’s been doing it for years and years and years,” Comfort said. “Phil is the ideal volunteer. We joke all the time, If we could have 15 Phils, we’d be the best nonprofit.”

Meyers was very happy to receive the $400 dollar gift card.

“Oh my goodness!,” Meyers said with a smile on his face. “Thank you very much.”

