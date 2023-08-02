LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Before school is back in session, one local nonprofit is making sure students have all the things they need to take on a new year.

The annual Back-to-School Store hosted by Lee’s Summit Social Services (LSSS) helps hundreds of families get ready for the school year with backpacks filled with school supplies, back-to-school clothing and shoes.

LSSS Assistant Director Megan Salerno said this year there are new items on Lee’s Summit’s School District supply list. LSSS is hoping that the public can help with some of there most needed items.

This school year, LSSS is looking for donations of standard rulers, black dry-erase markers, permanent markers and watercolors, three-ring, zippered binders and composition notebooks.

Donations can be made any day after 9:30 a.m. at 108 SE 4th Street in downtown Lee’s Summit. Along with supplies, LSSS is also accepting financial donations.

“Each year, preparing for our Back-to-School store and the beginning of the school year is such an important project for our agency,” Salerno said. “Giving these kids and families a head start on the school year is vital. And if we can check every box they need to be ready to have a successful school year, then we’ve done our job.”

Families can sign up for the Back-to-School store at www.lssocialservices.com.

When you take your student to the store each one will pick out new shirts, pants and shoes. Each backpack will be filled with supplies for the individual buildings and grades, pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Back-to-School program is open to any family in need that lives in Lee’s Summit, Greenwood, Lake Lotawana or Lone Jack and runs July 31-Aug. 11.