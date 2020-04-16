Local pastor’s online sermon, with comical filters, cracks up thousands worldwide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUTLER, Mo. -- Pastor Scott Mowery at Immanuel Baptist Church in Butler, Missouri, never imagined one of his daily devotionals would make people smile on all four corners of the globe.

But, as the saying goes, the Lord works in mysterious ways. Especially if you’re not familiar with how the filter feature works on Facebook Live.

“My wife’s comment pops up that says, ‘You’ve got filters going on,'" Mowery told FOX4. “We had another church member saying, 'This is some interesting attire,’ and I’m like, 'What? What’s going on? I can’t see anything.’”

Unbeknownst to Mowery, for nearly three minutes, his sermon had the benefit of a rotation of space helmets, wizard hats, cats ears and googly eyes.

“I have a tripod that I put the iPhone in. I don’t know if when I was putting it in if I hit the filters. I’m really not sure to be honest with you,” Mowery said.

Mowery’s wife posted the video to an online group for the wives of pastors, and from there, the internet did the rest.

“People were like, 'He did that on purpose,’ and my mom, who was talking to me later says, ‘I know that face. you didn’t know that was happening.'”

Mowery is taking the episode in good humor and is humbled that his message is lifting spirits well beyond the boundaries of Butler, Missouri.

“I’ve never had a video with even 1,000 views,” Mowery said. “And I never thought this is what I’d be known for. You go to school for all those years, have all that experience and prepare yourself, week in and week out, and then your famous moment is a bunch of cartoon faces.”